Chinese New Year Youth Workshop - Deadwood

Feb 8, 2025 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Snake. Participants will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The program is free to participants, but reservations are required. Please call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

 

Fee: $Free, but reservations are required.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Students in grades K-6 will celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Snake.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

