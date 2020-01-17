Share |

Chinook Days - Spearfish

Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 25, 2020

On January 22, 1943, Spearfish residents experienced the most dramatic temperature swing in recorded history — a rise of 49 degrees (from -4 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit) in under two minutes. 

To mark this momentous anniversary, Spearfish is hosting Chinook Days, a winter festival with mountain sports, craft beer, food, music, arts and more. The event will raise funds to benefit the volunteer organizations who maintain local cross-country ski and fat bike trails.


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Spearfish, SD
Phone:   605-717-9294
Website:   http://https://visitspearfish.com/events/chinook-days-2020

All Dates:
Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 25, 2020

Winter fun to mark the anniversary of the world's most dramatic temperature change.

Various locations
Various locations Spearfish, SD

Search All Events By Day

January (2020)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable