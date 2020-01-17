Chinook Days - Spearfish
Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 25, 2020
On January 22, 1943, Spearfish residents experienced the most dramatic temperature swing in recorded history — a rise of 49 degrees (from -4 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit) in under two minutes.
To mark this momentous anniversary, Spearfish is hosting Chinook Days, a winter festival with mountain sports, craft beer, food, music, arts and more. The event will raise funds to benefit the volunteer organizations who maintain local cross-country ski and fat bike trails.
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Spearfish, SD
|Phone:
|605-717-9294
|Website:
|http://https://visitspearfish.com/events/chinook-days-2020
All Dates:
Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 25, 2020
Winter fun to mark the anniversary of the world's most dramatic temperature change.
