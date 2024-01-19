Share |

Chinook Days - Spearfish

Jan 19, 2024 - Jan 27, 2024

On January 22, 1943, Spearfish residents experienced the most dramatic temperature swing in recorded history — a rise of 49 degrees (from -4 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit) in under two minutes. 

To mark this momentous anniversary, Spearfish is hosting Chinook Days, a winter festival with mountain sports, craft beer, food, music, arts and more.

https://chinookdays.com/ 


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Spearfish, SD
Phone:   (605) 717-9294

All Dates:
Jan 19, 2024 - Jan 27, 2024

Various locations
Various locations Spearfish, SD

