Chinook Days - Spearfish
Jan 19, 2024 - Jan 27, 2024
On January 22, 1943, Spearfish residents experienced the most dramatic temperature swing in recorded history — a rise of 49 degrees (from -4 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit) in under two minutes.
To mark this momentous anniversary, Spearfish is hosting Chinook Days, a winter festival with mountain sports, craft beer, food, music, arts and more.
https://chinookdays.com/
|
Location:
|
Various locations
|
Map:
|
|
Spearfish, SD
|
Phone:
|
|
(605) 717-9294
