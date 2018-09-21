Chris Lane at The District for the 3rd Annual Angels of Light Benefit - Sioux Falls

Sep 21, 2018 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm

The Guiding Hand Foundation (www.guidinghandsd.org) announced that quickly rising country music star, Chris Lane would be headlining the 3rd Annual Angels of Light Benefit held on Friday, September 21, 2018.



With back-to-back, Gold-certified singles (“Fix”, “For Her” and “Take Back Home Girl” (featuring Tori Kelly) ) Lane's been making a name for himself as one of the genre's most groundbreaking new stars.



Proceeds from the benefit and concert will be used to support individuals and families who have been affected by cancer in the Sioux Empire. Through financial grants, The Guiding Hand Foundation helps to pay rent, mortgage, utilities and other daily essentials to those who are battling cancer.

Fee: $VIP - $75, GA - $35