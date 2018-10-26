Share |

Christian Howes Quartet: Southern Exposure Concert - Spearfish

Oct 26, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center hosts Christian Howes Quartet: Southern Exposure, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 26. Jazz violinist, Christian Howes, embarks upon a quest into the French Mediterranean/Spanish, and Latin American musical worlds. Inspired by his album, “Southern Exposure,” bluegrass, jazz, classical, latin, rock, and fusion describe a few of the genres that Christian offers with this quartet touring project.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students.They are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. Buy tickets online anytime at www.matthewsopera.com.

 

Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students


Location:   The Matthews Opera House theater
Map:   612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/c-howes/

All Dates:
Oct 26, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Christian Howes Quartet “Southern Exposure” concert brings modern jazz and Latin music to Spearfish

The Matthews Opera House theater
The Matthews Opera House theater 57783 612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS