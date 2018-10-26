Christian Howes Quartet: Southern Exposure Concert - Spearfish

Oct 26, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center hosts Christian Howes Quartet: Southern Exposure, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 26. Jazz violinist, Christian Howes, embarks upon a quest into the French Mediterranean/Spanish, and Latin American musical worlds. Inspired by his album, “Southern Exposure,” bluegrass, jazz, classical, latin, rock, and fusion describe a few of the genres that Christian offers with this quartet touring project.



Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students.They are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. Buy tickets online anytime at www.matthewsopera.com.

