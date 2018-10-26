Christian Howes Quartet: Southern Exposure Concert - Spearfish
Oct 26, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center hosts Christian Howes Quartet: Southern Exposure, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 26. Jazz violinist, Christian Howes, embarks upon a quest into the French Mediterranean/Spanish, and Latin American musical worlds. Inspired by his album, “Southern Exposure,” bluegrass, jazz, classical, latin, rock, and fusion describe a few of the genres that Christian offers with this quartet touring project.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students.They are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. Buy tickets online anytime at www.matthewsopera.com.
Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House theater
|Map:
|612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/c-howes/
All Dates:
Christian Howes Quartet "Southern Exposure" concert brings modern jazz and Latin music to Spearfish
