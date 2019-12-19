Share |

Christmas at the Cathedral - Sioux Falls

Dec 19, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

Concert by the St. Joseph's choir and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.


Location:   Cathedral of St. Joseph
Map:   521 N Duluth Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-988-3765

