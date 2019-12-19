Christmas at the Cathedral - Sioux Falls
Dec 19, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019
Concert by the St. Joseph's choir and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.
|Location:
|Cathedral of St. Joseph
|Map:
|521 N Duluth Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-988-3765
All Dates:
Dec 19, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019 Dec. 19-20 at 7:30 pm, Dec. 21 at 1 pm & 7:30 pm, Dec. 22 at 2 pm
