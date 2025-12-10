Christmas at the Cathedral - Sioux Falls

Dec 18, 2025 - Dec 21, 2025

Enjoy beautiful music and moving storytelling as we celebrate the hope and joy of God’s incarnation at this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral performance! 

Christmas at the Cathedral benefits the ongoing care of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Cathedral of St. Joseph, one of the region’s most significant civic and sacred landmarks. Join us for this truly memorable event!


For tickets and more information, including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit ccfesd.org/christmas-at-the-cathedral or call us at 605-988-3765. Tickets will also be available for purchase at all Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores after November 10.

 

Fee: $45 - $160


Location:   Cathedral of St. Joseph
Map:   521 N Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-988-3765
Website:   http://ccfesd.org/christmas-at-the-cathedral

All Dates:
Join us for the 29th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral, a beloved Sioux Falls tradition. Experience the season's magic through this year's performance, which tells the story of Simeon and Anna with captivating music and a breathtaking atmosphere. Proceeds benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Cathedral of St. Joseph
Cathedral of St. Joseph 57104 521 N Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

