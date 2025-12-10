Christmas at the Cathedral - Sioux Falls

Dec 18, 2025 - Dec 21, 2025

Enjoy beautiful music and moving storytelling as we celebrate the hope and joy of God’s incarnation at this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral performance!



Christmas at the Cathedral benefits the ongoing care of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Cathedral of St. Joseph, one of the region’s most significant civic and sacred landmarks. Join us for this truly memorable event!





For tickets and more information, including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit ccfesd.org/christmas-at-the-cathedral or call us at 605-988-3765. Tickets will also be available for purchase at all Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores after November 10.

Fee: $45 - $160