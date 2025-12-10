Christmas at the Cathedral - Sioux Falls

Dec 18, 2025 - Dec 21, 2025

29th Annual Christmas at the Cathedral
December 18-21, 2025

Six Performances:

Thursday, December 18th | 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 19th | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 20th | 1:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 21th | 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy beautiful music and moving storytelling inside the breathtaking and historical Cathedral of St. Joseph as we celebrate the hope and joy of God’s incarnation like never before at this truly one-of-a-kind performance! Experience the Christmas story brought to life through inspiring performances and an incredible choir and orchestra.

Christmas at the Cathedral benefits the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, as well as the ongoing care of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, one of the region’s most significant civic and sacred landmarks. This beloved Christmas

 

Fee: $45 General Admission | $160 Patron


Location:   Cathedral of St. Joseph
Map:   521 N Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-988-3701
Email:   events@ccfesd.org
Website:   https://ccfesd.org/events/christmas-at-the-cathedral/

All Dates:
