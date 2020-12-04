Share |

Christmas at the Depot - Refield

Dec 4, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Experience the 1914 Historic Depot decorated in Christmas finery. Donations are graciously accepted.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Dec 4, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm event runs until December 30.

