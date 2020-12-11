Christmas at the Depot-Santa & Mrs Claus - Redfield
Dec 11, 2020 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive aboard the Agtegra locomotive to visit with the children. Elves will hand out treats. Donations graciously accepted.
Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:
|715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:
|605-472-4556
Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
