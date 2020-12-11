Share |

Christmas at the Depot-Santa & Mrs Claus - Redfield

Dec 11, 2020 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive aboard the Agtegra locomotive to visit with the children. Elves will hand out treats. Donations graciously accepted.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Dec 11, 2020 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive aboard the Agtegra locomotive to visit with the children. Elves will hand out treats. Donations graciously accepted.
CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
CNW Historic RR Depot Museum 57469 715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

Search All Events By Day

December (2020)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable