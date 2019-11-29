Christmas at the Nora Store- Nora
Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019
Mike Pedersen is again opening his historical Nora Store, to give everyone a chance to get together and sing Christmas carols and hymns. Mike and friends accompany our singing with wonderful pipe organ and piano music.
This annual event is Mike’s special gift to our community. Mike invests his time and resources generously, so that we can enjoy this very special Christmas experience. Donations are appreciated to help Mike continue his Christmas event.
|Nora Store
|30707 475th Ave, Nora, SD 57001
|605-670-1455
Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019 Every evening at 6:30pm & Sunday at 1:30pm to 3:00pm
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019 Every evening at 6:30pm & Sunday at 1:30pm to 3:00pm
Dec 13, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019 Every evening at 6:30pm & Sunday at 1:30pm to 3:00pm
It’s time again to offer everyone a chance to take part in the annual “Nora Christmas” celebration.
