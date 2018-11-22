Christmas at the Western Mall - Sioux Falls
Nov 22, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019
Christmas at the Western Mall is a light show that raises money for Make-A-Wish South Dakota. This show runs every night from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm, starting on Thanksgiving Day and ending on New Year's Day. Last year, this event, which is sponsored by Scheel's, raised nearly $22,000 to help grant wishes to children in South Dakota battling critical illnesses.
|Location:
|The Western Mall
|Map:
|2101 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
|Phone:
|605-335-8000
|Email:
|tgibson@southdakota.wish.org
|Website:
|http://www.westernmallchristmas.com
All Dates:
Nov 22, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019 Happening every day from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm from November 22nd up to January 1st
