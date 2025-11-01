Christmas Carousel - Reliance

Nov 1, 2025

Christmas Carousel & Indian Taco Feed

The Reliance Christmas Carousel will be held Saturday, November 1st from 9 AM to 3 PM. Numerous booth spaces will be available! Doll clothes, homemade jams, homemade baked goods, rugs, and jewelry are just a few of the items you will find while browsing the booths. Indian Tacos will be served starting at 11 AM. Come join the fun and do some early Christmas Shopping. If you have questions contact Jeff at 605-730-0553 or Gayle at 605-730-1462.


Location:   Reliance Legion Hall
Map:   109 N 5th Ave, Reliance, SD 57569
Phone:   605-730-0553
Email:   tveit@midstatesd.net

All Dates:
Nov 1, 2025

