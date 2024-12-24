Christmas Eve Family Fun - Aberdeen

Dec 24, 2024 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Celebrate the magic of Christmas Eve with us at our festive Family Fun event. Join us for a jolly good time on Tuesday, December 24 from 10 AM to 2 PM. For only $20, get Unlimited Attractions & Arcade Games. Enjoy our gift to our guests this holiday season! *No points awarded, crane games and photo booth not included.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

