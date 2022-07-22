Christmas in July - Aberdeen
Jul 22, 2022 - Jul 25, 2022
Support the cause and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Salvation Army, and get $5 off ANY Unlimited Attractions Package through July 22-25!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|6052257733
|Email:
|press@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Allevity is celebrating Christmas in July!
