Christmas in July - Aberdeen

Jul 22, 2022 - Jul 25, 2022

Support the cause and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Salvation Army, and get $5 off ANY Unlimited Attractions Package through July 22-25!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   6052257733
Email:   press@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Jul 22, 2022 - Jul 25, 2022

Allevity is celebrating Christmas in July!

Allevity Entertainment
