Christmas in the Hills 2025 - Hot Springs

Dec 5, 2025 - Dec 6, 2025

Festivities begin with a city tree lighting ceremony and parade on Friday, a crafters marketplace at the Mueller Center on Saturday, followed by Manger Melodies featuring live entertainment. Contact Rebecca Smith for more information or questions about this event.


Phone:   605-890-2974, 605-745-4140

All Dates:
