Christmas in the Hills - Hot Springs
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019
Enjoy a weekend of holiday fun in Hot Springs!
Dec. 6
4:30-6:30 pm, Italian Dinner at St. Anthony's Catholic Church
5 pm, Sandstone Singers perform at the Evans lobby
5:30 pm, Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive at the Evans
6 pm, Tree lighting and community caroling on the Evans porch
6:15 pm, Journey of Lights Parade
6:45 pm, soup supper at United Churches
Dec. 7
9 am - 4 pm, Crafters Marketplace and food court at the Mueller Center (Admission $1) , Minnekahta Quilters Guild display and carriage rides (weather permitting)
10 am - 2 pm, Pictures with Santa
7 pm, "Manger Melodies," a Christmas variety musical show for all ages at the Mueller Center Theatre
Dec. 8
2-4 pm, High Tea at Pine Hills
|Location:
|Multiple locations
|Map:
|Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-4140
|Website:
|http://www.hotsprings-sd.com/
All Dates:
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019
A weekend of holiday fun in Hot Springs
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.