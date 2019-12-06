Share |

Christmas in the Hills - Hot Springs

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Enjoy a weekend of holiday fun in Hot Springs!

Dec. 6
4:30-6:30 pm, Italian Dinner at St. Anthony's Catholic Church
5 pm, Sandstone Singers perform at the Evans lobby
5:30 pm, Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive at the Evans
6 pm, Tree lighting and community caroling on the Evans porch
6:15 pm, Journey of Lights Parade
6:45 pm, soup supper at United Churches

Dec. 7
9 am - 4 pm, Crafters Marketplace and food court at the Mueller Center (Admission $1) , Minnekahta Quilters Guild display and carriage rides (weather permitting)
10 am - 2 pm, Pictures with Santa
7 pm, "Manger Melodies," a Christmas variety musical show for all ages at the Mueller Center Theatre

Dec. 8
2-4 pm, High Tea at Pine Hills


Location:   Multiple locations
Map:   Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-4140
Website:   http://www.hotsprings-sd.com/

