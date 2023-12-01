Christmas in the Hills - Hot Springs
Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 2, 2023
Enjoy a weekend of holiday fun in Hot Springs with music, crafts, wagon rides, pictures with Santa, tree lighting and a lighted parade!
Friday, December 1 (American Legion)
· 4:00 – 6:00 pm Cookie Cruise
· 4:30 – 6:00 pm American Legion event room
o Sandstone Singers performance
o Christmas Proclamation by the Mayor, tree lit inside
o Floyd & Connie Gorsuch entertain/Santa and Mrs. Claus take pictures with children
· 6:00 pm Parade of Lights begins at the State Home (new parade route- 23rd St. to University ends at Chicago St.)
· 6:45 pm Soup Supper at United Churches Fellowship Hall
Saturday, December 2 (Mueller Center)
9:00 – 4:00 pm Crafters Marketplace, Food Court, Quilters Guild display
10:00-2:00 pm Pictures with Santa/Carriage rides (weather permitting)
7:00 – 9:00 pm “Manger Melodies” free concert with on stage Living Nativity
|Location:
|Multiple locations
|Map:
|Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-4140
All Dates:
Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 2, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.