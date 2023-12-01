Share |

Christmas in the Hills - Hot Springs

Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 2, 2023

Enjoy a weekend of holiday fun in Hot Springs with music, crafts, wagon rides, pictures with Santa, tree lighting and a lighted parade!

Friday, December 1 (American Legion)

·         4:00 – 6:00 pm Cookie Cruise

·         4:30 – 6:00 pm American Legion event room

o   Sandstone Singers performance

o   Christmas Proclamation by the Mayor, tree lit inside

o   Floyd & Connie Gorsuch entertain/Santa and Mrs. Claus take pictures with children

·         6:00 pm Parade of Lights begins at the State Home (new parade route- 23rd St. to University ends at Chicago St.)

·         6:45 pm Soup Supper at United Churches Fellowship Hall

 

Saturday, December 2 (Mueller Center)

9:00 – 4:00 pm Crafters Marketplace, Food Court, Quilters Guild display

10:00-2:00 pm Pictures with Santa/Carriage rides (weather permitting)

7:00 – 9:00 pm “Manger Melodies” free concert with on stage Living Nativity


Location:   Multiple locations
Map:   Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-745-4140

