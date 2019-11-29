Share |

Christmas Night of Lights - Rapid City

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Stroll through the illuminated children’s park with hot cocoa or cider and Santa.


Location:   Storybook Island
Map:   1301 Sheridan Lake Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-342-6357
Website:   http://www.storybookisland.org/

All Dates:
Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019
Dec 14, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 - Dec 24, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 - Dec 28, 2019

