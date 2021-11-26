Christmas Nights of Lights
Nov 26, 2021 - Nov 28, 2021
Join Storybook Island for our Christmas Nights of Light. Walk through the beautiful park. We put up almost 20 miles of lights. Stroll through the park with your hot cocoa, eggnog, or a Santa Shake. The train and carousel will also be in operation. The cost of admission is $3per person, all ages. We accept cash or credit card.
|Location:
|Storybook Island
|Map:
|1301 Sheridan Lake Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702-3462, United States
|Phone:
|1-605-342-6357
|Email:
|JACKIE@STORYBOOKISLAND.COM
|Website:
|https://storybookisland.org/
All Dates:
Nov 26, 2021 - Nov 28, 2021 5:30pm to 8:30pm
Dec 4, 2021 - Dec 6, 2021 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Dec 10, 2021 - Dec 23, 2021 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Dec 26, 2021 - Dec 31, 2021 5:30pm - 8:30pm
