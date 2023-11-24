Share |

Christmas Nights of Lights - Rapid City

Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 3, 2023

Stroll through the illuminated children's park with hot cocoa and Santa.


Location:   Storybook Island
Map:   1301 Sheridan Lake Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702-3462, United States
Phone:   1-605-342-6357

All Dates:
Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023
Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 3, 2023
Dec 8, 2023 - Dec 23, 2023

Storybook Island
