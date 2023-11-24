Christmas Nights of Lights - Rapid City
Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 3, 2023
Stroll through the illuminated children's park with hot cocoa and Santa.
|Location:
|Storybook Island
|Map:
|1301 Sheridan Lake Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702-3462, United States
|Phone:
|1-605-342-6357
All Dates:
Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023
Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 3, 2023
Dec 8, 2023 - Dec 23, 2023
