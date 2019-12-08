Share |

Christmas on the Prairie (concert) - Hoven

Dec 8, 2019 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Performance by the All-Faiths Regional Festival Chorus (Michael Coyne), Northern State University's Chamber Singers (Dr. Timothy Woods), South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (Conductor Thomas Fortner), Featured Soloist Robin Steitz, Guest Soloist Lilly Karrer, Narrator Tom Roberts. 

General Admission $35; Patron (includes reserved seating and dinner following concert) $125; Half Pew (6 people reserved seating and dinner) $600; Sponsored Pew (12 people reserved seating and dinner) $1,100; Premium Pew (12 people reserved seating and dinner) $1,650.


Location:   St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Map:   546 Main St, Hoven, SD 57450
Phone:   605-948-2451 ext. 5

All Dates:
Dec 8, 2019 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm Elementary school opens at 1:30; seating in the church begins at approximately 2:40

Grand pre-Christmas concert with the theme "O Morning Star." 

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church 57450 546 Main St, Hoven, SD 57450

