Christmas on the Prairie

Dec 2, 2021

Miller's premier holiday event includes a Christmas tree display in the Hand County courthouse, wagon rides, and the Miller area merchants staying open longer to offer specials and activities to accommodate holiday shoppers. Kids can talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus about their Christmas wishes while getting their picture taken. Fun for the whole family!


Location:   Hand County Courthouse
Map:   526 North Broadway Avenue Miller, SD 57362
Phone:   (605) 853-3098
Email:   Kecia@millersd.org
Website:   https://www.millersd.org/miller-cc/annual-events/

All Dates:
Hand County Courthouse
Hand County Courthouse 57362 526 North Broadway Avenue Miller, SD 57362

