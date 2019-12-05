Christmas on the Prairie - Miller
Dec 5, 2019
Wagon rides, museum tours, photos with Santa, jingle bell run, story time with Frosty the Snowman and tree display at the Hand County Courthouse.
|Map:
|Miller, SD 57362
|Phone:
|605-853-2119
|Website:
|http://www.millersd.org/miller
All Dates:
Dec 5, 2019
