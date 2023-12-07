Christmas on the Prairie - Miller
Dec 7, 2023
Miller's premier holiday event includes a Christmas tree display in the Hand County courthouse, wagon rides, and the Miller area merchants staying open longer to offer specials and activities to accommodate holiday shoppers. Kids can talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus about their Christmas wishes while getting their picture taken. Fun for the whole family!
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Miller, SD 57362
|Phone:
|(605) 853-3098
All Dates:
Dec 7, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.