Christmas on the Prairie - Miller

Dec 4, 2025

Miller's premier holiday event includes a Christmas tree display in the Hand County courthouse, wagon rides, and the Miller area merchants staying open longer to offer specials and activities to accommodate holiday shoppers. Kids can talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus about their Christmas wishes while getting their picture taken; as well as enjoy story time with Frosty the Snowman. Fun for the whole family!


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Miller, SD 57362
Phone:   (605) 853-3098

