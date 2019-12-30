Christmas Party in the Park - Corona
Dec 30, 2019 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Games, snowshoes, cross-country skiing, sledding, snacks and more. Wheelchair accessible. Park license required.
|Location:
|Warming Shelter, Hartford Beach State Park
|Map:
|13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD 57227
|Phone:
|605-432-6374
|Email:
|hartford@state.sd.us
All Dates:
Dec 30, 2019 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Games, snowshoes, cross-country skiing, sledding, snacks and more!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.