Christmas Party in the Park - Corona

Dec 30, 2019 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Games, snowshoes, cross-country skiing, sledding, snacks and more. Wheelchair accessible. Park license required.


Location:   Warming Shelter, Hartford Beach State Park
Map:   13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD 57227
Phone:   605-432-6374
Email:   hartford@state.sd.us

