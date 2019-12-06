Share |

Christmas Time's A Comin' (concert) - Watertown

Dec 6, 2019

Sherwin & Pam Linton perform holiday favorites.


Location:   Redlin Art Center
Map:   1200 33rd St. SE, Watertown, SD
Phone:   605-882-3877
Website:   http://redlinart.com/events/christmas-times-a-comin-with-sherwin-and-pam-linton

All Dates:
Dec 6, 2019 Performances at 2 and 7 pm

Sherwin & Pam Linton perform holiday favorites.

Redlin Art Center
Redlin Art Center 1200 33rd St. SE, Watertown, SD

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable