Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House

Dec 18, 2021 - Dec 19, 2021

The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt with prizes will be available for children. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Visitors will receive a mini truffle from Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under. General admission tickets can be purchased online after October 25 or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.

Fee: $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under.