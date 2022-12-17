Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House

Dec 17, 2022 - Dec 18, 2022

The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on December 10-11 and 17-18. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt with prizes will be available for children. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under. General admission tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.

Fee: $10 for members, $15 for non-members, $5 for children 6-12, and free to children 5 and under.