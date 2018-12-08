Share |

Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Dec 8, 2018 - Dec 16, 2018

The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Enjoy s'mores at the outdoor fire pit. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12 and free to children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.

 

Fee: $8 for members and $12 for non-members


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Dec 8, 2018 - Dec 16, 2018 Saturdays and Sundays from noon - 6:00 pm

The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Enjoy s'mores at the outdoor fire pit. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12 and free to children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at ...
Historic Adams House
Historic Adams House 57732 22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable