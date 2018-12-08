Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Dec 8, 2018 - Dec 16, 2018

The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Enjoy s'mores at the outdoor fire pit. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12 and free to children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.

Fee: $8 for members and $12 for non-members