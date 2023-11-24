Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023

The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt with a prize will be available for children. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under. General admission tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.

