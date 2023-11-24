Share |

Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Dec 15, 2023 - Dec 17, 2023

The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt with a prize will be available for children.  Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop.  Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under.  General admission tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door.  For more information please call 605-722-4800.  

https://www.deadwoodhistory.com


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023
Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 3, 2023
Dec 8, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023
Dec 15, 2023 - Dec 17, 2023

Search All Events By Day

November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable