Christmas Tours of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood
Dec 15, 2023 - Dec 17, 2023
The historic home will be elegantly dressed during the Christmas season. The open house-style tour will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A kid-friendly scavenger hunt with a prize will be available for children. Unique gifts are available for purchase in the Adams House Gift Shop. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members, $5 for children 6 – 12, and free to children 5 and under. General admission tickets can be purchased online at DeadwoodHistory.com or at the door. For more information please call 605-722-4800.
https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|rose@deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023
Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 3, 2023
Dec 8, 2023 - Dec 10, 2023
Dec 15, 2023 - Dec 17, 2023
