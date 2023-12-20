Share |

Christmas with Lorie Line 2023 - Canton

Dec 20, 2023 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Arrive early for our Holiday Social Hour from 6-7! Enjoy cider, hot chocolate, coffee, Christmas treats, live music, and the Parade of Christmas trees.

Simple and elegant, Lorie Line will be presenting an all-new solo piano show that features both the classics and some of the newer songs that make the season special. With the addition of a fabulous new vocalist, Lorie invites her audience to bring bells and join her in ringing in the season together.

 

Fee: $60


Location:   Canton Performing Arts Center
Map:   800 N Main St, Canton, SD 57013
Website:   https://cantonpac.com/

Lorie Line's festive piano showcase, blending classics and new tunes. Join in with bells for a magical seasonal celebration!

