Christmas with Lorie Line 2023 - Canton
Dec 20, 2023 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Arrive early for our Holiday Social Hour from 6-7! Enjoy cider, hot chocolate, coffee, Christmas treats, live music, and the Parade of Christmas trees.
Simple and elegant, Lorie Line will be presenting an all-new solo piano show that features both the classics and some of the newer songs that make the season special. With the addition of a fabulous new vocalist, Lorie invites her audience to bring bells and join her in ringing in the season together.
Fee: $60
|Canton Performing Arts Center
|800 N Main St, Canton, SD 57013
|https://cantonpac.com/
Lorie Line's festive piano showcase, blending classics and new tunes. Join in with bells for a magical seasonal celebration!
