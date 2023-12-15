Share |

Christmas with Lorie Line - Sioux Falls

Dec 15, 2023

Musical performance.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
Dec 15, 2023

Musical performance.
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

December (2023)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable