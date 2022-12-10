Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Season
Dec 11, 2022 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Gather family and friends for the sounds of the Christmas Season with the South Dakota Symphony and Chorus. Hear a mix of traditional and popular favorites and join in the annual holiday sing-a-long. There is something for everyone!
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
Location:
|Washington Pavilion
Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:
|6053676000
Website:
|http://301 S. Main Ave
All Dates:
Dec 10, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 11, 2022 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
