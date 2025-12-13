Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Season - Sioux Falls
Dec 13, 2025 - Dec 14, 2025
Timeless classics plus a sing-a-long.
Performance by South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
All Dates:
