Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Season - Sioux Falls

Dec 13, 2025 - Dec 14, 2025

 Timeless classics plus a sing-a-long.

Performance by South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
