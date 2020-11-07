Share |

Church Bazaar - Aberdeen

Nov 7, 2020 - Nov 8, 2020

Find treasures and treats at this huge bazaar! Homemade crafts and food that will delight your family and friends!

 

Fee: $Free Admission


Location:   Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Map:   1429 North Dakota Street, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-229-0846
Email:   welcome@goodshepherdaberdeen.org
Website:   http://www.goodshepherdaberdeen.org

All Dates:
Nov 7, 2020 - Nov 8, 2020 9 AM to 3 PM

Church Bazaar

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 57401 1429 North Dakota Street, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

