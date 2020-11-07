Church Bazaar - Aberdeen
Nov 7, 2020 - Nov 8, 2020
Find treasures and treats at this huge bazaar! Homemade crafts and food that will delight your family and friends!
Fee: $Free Admission
|Location:
|Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
|Map:
|1429 North Dakota Street, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-229-0846
|Email:
|welcome@goodshepherdaberdeen.org
|Website:
|http://www.goodshepherdaberdeen.org
All Dates:
Nov 7, 2020 - Nov 8, 2020 9 AM to 3 PM
Church Bazaar
