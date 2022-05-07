Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
May 7, 2022 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is free and open to the public. We encourage everyone to join in the fun! There will be a mechanical bull, inflatables, piñatas, games, vendors, beer garden and food. Mexican folksongs and dances will be performed by the Mariachi Band, To Mexico with Love. Also performing, will be Mexican singer, Alicia Gonzales, from Cuernavaca, Morelos Mexico.
|Location:
|Lake Farley Park
|Map:
|302 N Dakota Street, Milbank, SD 57252
|Phone:
|605-432-4321
|Email:
|chamberinfo@milbanksd.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/MilbankChamber
All Dates:
Join us for a new summer event, Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, which will highlight Hispanic Heritage through authentic food, music, and the arts.
