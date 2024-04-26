Share |

City Nature Challenge - Pierre

Apr 26, 2024 - Apr 29, 2024

Location: Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Stanley, and Sully Counties

Each year, the South Dakota Discovery Center organizes the City Nature Challenge, an international event that challenges people to observe nature on the last weekend of April. Join with people from more than 500 communities around the world and make observations of wild plants and animals on iNaturalist.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

All Dates:
Apr 26, 2024 - Apr 29, 2024

Location: Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Stanley, and Sully CountiesEach year, the South Dakota Discovery Center organizes the City Nature Challenge, an international event that challenges people to observe nature on the last weekend of April. Join with people from more than 500 communities around the world and make observations of wild plants and animals on iNaturalist.
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable