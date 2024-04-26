City Nature Challenge - Pierre
Apr 26, 2024 - Apr 29, 2024
Location: Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Stanley, and Sully Counties
Each year, the South Dakota Discovery Center organizes the City Nature Challenge, an international event that challenges people to observe nature on the last weekend of April. Join with people from more than 500 communities around the world and make observations of wild plants and animals on iNaturalist.
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
