City of Angels - Rapid City

Mar 13, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Black Hills Community Theatre continues its 58th Season with the gritty noir musical City of Angels, with book by Larry Gelbart, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel. In the late 1940s, Stine, a bookish writer of detective stories, struggles to adapt his crime novel into a workable screenplay. As Stine tries to maintain some integrity in the backstabbing world of Hollywood, his protagonist, a hardboiled private eye named Stone, fights for survival in a city full of criminals and opportunists. The show provides a fascinating artistic challenge to the designers of the show with Stine’s world being portrayed in full color, while Stone’s appears in black and white.

Fee: $25-$34