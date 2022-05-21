City-Wide Spring Rummage Sales & Vendor Show
May 21, 2022 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
City-wide Rummage Sale 8:00AM - 2:00PM.
Vendor Show 10:00AM - 2:00PM
Come join in the community wide event.
|Location:
|Wessington Springs Community/Senior Center
|Map:
|Wessington Springs, SD 57382
|Phone:
|605-730-2700 or 605-539-1929
|Website:
|https://wessingtonsprings.com/
All Dates:
