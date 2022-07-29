Clear Lake Days/All School Reunion
Jul 29, 2022 - Jul 31, 2022
Celebrate our town and school with three fun filled days in Clear Lake. Street dance Saturday evening July 30th. Check out the website for schedule of activities.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Main Street, Clear Lake, South Dakota 57226
|Phone:
|605-874-2121
|Email:
|clearlakedays@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.clearlakedays.com
All Dates:
