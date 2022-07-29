Share |

Clear Lake Days/All School Reunion

Jul 29, 2022 - Jul 31, 2022

Celebrate our town and school with three fun filled days in Clear Lake. Street dance Saturday evening July 30th. Check out the website for schedule of activities.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Clear Lake, South Dakota 57226
Phone:   605-874-2121
Email:   clearlakedays@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.clearlakedays.com

All Dates:
Main Street
