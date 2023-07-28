Share |

Clear Lake Days/All School Reunion - Clear Lake

Jul 28, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023

This is a weekend celebration of the Clear Lake community and city along with several high school classes holding reunions. Free live music on Friday evening, local groups food booths, kids activities, alumni basketball games, school tours, car show, food trucks, 5K walk or run, Street Dance, community worship service. More activities being plan, check out the clearlakedays.com website for all updated activities.


Location:   Community Center
Map:   218 3rd Ave S, Clear Lake, SD 57226
Phone:   605-874-2121
Email:   clearlakedays@gmail.com
Website:   http://clearlakedays.com

Celebration of the community and city along with several high school classes holding reunions.

