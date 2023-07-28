Clear Lake Days/All School Reunion - Clear Lake
Jul 28, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023
This is a weekend celebration of the Clear Lake community and city along with several high school classes holding reunions. Free live music on Friday evening, local groups food booths, kids activities, alumni basketball games, school tours, car show, food trucks, 5K walk or run, Street Dance, community worship service. More activities being plan, check out the clearlakedays.com website for all updated activities.
|Location:
|Community Center
|Map:
|218 3rd Ave S, Clear Lake, SD 57226
|Phone:
|605-874-2121
|Email:
|clearlakedays@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://clearlakedays.com
All Dates:
Jul 28, 2023 - Jul 29, 2023
Celebration of the community and city along with several high school classes holding reunions.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.