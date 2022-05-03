Share |

CNW Historic RR Depot open for the 2022 season

May 3, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit a restored railroad depot built in 1914. View its virgin oak woodwork, separate men's and women's (waiting) rooms, bathrooms, lunchroom, kitchen, baggage room, and Railroad Express room. Exhibits show how the development of the railroad and the community.

Fee: $donations graciously accepted


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   6054724566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://715 W. 3rd St

All Dates:
May 3, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Open Tuesday--Saturday or by appointment.

CNW Historic RR Depot
CNW Historic RR Depot 57469 715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

