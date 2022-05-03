CNW Historic RR Depot open for the 2022 season
May 3, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Visit a restored railroad depot built in 1914. View its virgin oak woodwork, separate men's and women's (waiting) rooms, bathrooms, lunchroom, kitchen, baggage room, and Railroad Express room. Exhibits show how the development of the railroad and the community.
Fee: $donations graciously accepted
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|6054724566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://715 W. 3rd St
All Dates:
May 3, 2022 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Open Tuesday--Saturday or by appointment.
