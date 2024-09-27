Coal Springs Threshing Bee & Antique Show - Meadow

Sep 27, 2024 - Sep 29, 2024

Threshing, tractor pull, church service, vendors, kids activities and tractors.


Location:   Three miles north of the Highway 73 and 20 junction
Map:   Meadow, SD 57644
Phone:   605-788-2854

All Dates:
