Coal Springs Threshing Bee & Antique Show - Meadow
Sep 26, 2025 - Sep 28, 2025
Threshing, tractor pull, church service, vendors, kids activities and tractors.
Three miles north of the Highway 73 and 20 junction.
Location:
|Three miles north of the Highway 73 and 20 junction
Map:
|
Meadow, SD 57644
Phone:
|
605-788-2854
