Coffee & Canvas | Emulsion Pouring - Yankton

Nov 10, 2018 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Coffee & Canvas | Sacred Heart Monastery
Saturday November 10, 2018 | 9 a.m. - 11; For: Young Adults 18+
Settle into the season of fall with a cozy cup of coffee, canvas, and acrylics. This fall themed project will incorporate an emulsion pouring technique. A short introduction and meditation will start the class. Class size limit 15.
Cost: $20 (provide at time of class) Contact: PR by November 5 for planning purposes; Call: 668-6000 or Email: shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu for questions

 

Fee: $20


Location:   Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-668-6000
Email:   shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/vocations/

All Dates:
