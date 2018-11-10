Coffee & Canvas | Emulsion Pouring - Yankton
Nov 10, 2018 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Coffee & Canvas | Sacred Heart Monastery
Saturday November 10, 2018 | 9 a.m. - 11; For: Young Adults 18+
Settle into the season of fall with a cozy cup of coffee, canvas, and acrylics. This fall themed project will incorporate an emulsion pouring technique. A short introduction and meditation will start the class. Class size limit 15.
Cost: $20 (provide at time of class) Contact: PR by November 5 for planning purposes; Call: 668-6000 or Email: shmpublicrelations@mtmc.edu for questions
Fee: $20
