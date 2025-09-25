Cole Swindell: Happy Hour Sad Tour - Brookings
Sep 25, 2025 7:00 pm
Multi-Platinum selling and award-winning superstar Cole Swindell will bring his 2025 headlining Happy Hour Sad Tour, to Dacotah Bank Center on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, produced by Pepper Entertainment. Joining the four-time ACM Award winner on his Happy Hour Sad Tour are special guests Priscilla Block and Greylan James.
Tickets are available to purchase at the Active Heating Box Office or online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/50017.
|Location:
|Dacotah Bank Center
|Map:
|824 32nd Avenue Brookings SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-7539
|Email:
|info@dacotahbankcenter.com
|Website:
|http://dacotahbankcenter.com
