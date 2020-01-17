Share |

Colored Pencil on Fabric - Brookings

Jan 17, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Learn an exciting method of fabric design using colored pencils. Bring your own canvas or muslin fabric, a canvas tote will be provided. The sky is the limit with this technique. Choose your own photos to workroom or design your own images.

Instructor: Lisa Solum

Fee: $37


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/

All Dates:
Jan 17, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Learn an exciting method of fabric design using colored pencils.

57006 524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

January (2020)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable