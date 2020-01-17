Colored Pencil on Fabric - Brookings
Jan 17, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Learn an exciting method of fabric design using colored pencils. Bring your own canvas or muslin fabric, a canvas tote will be provided. The sky is the limit with this technique. Choose your own photos to workroom or design your own images.
Instructor: Lisa Solum
Fee: $37
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/
All Dates:
